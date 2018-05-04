Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPCW inspectors to exhume bodies of victims of chemical attack in Douma

World
May 04, 1:29 UTC+3 LONDON

The OPCW Director General Ahmet Uzumcu described the whole operation as a sensitive process

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, May 3. /TASS/. Inspectors of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] plan exhuming the bodies of victims of the presumed chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma, the OPCW Director General Ahmet Uzumcu said in an interview published on Thursday by The Financial Times.

"From the bodies already buried we are looking for ways to exhume if possible and take some biological samples," he said, adding that it could be a month until the OPCW's fact-finding mission published its report on Douma.

Uzumcu described the whole operation as a sensitive process.

"That's why we are very cautious," he said. "Although our experts have been able to attend some autopsies in the past, this is going to be the first time we have exhumed bodies."

Reports on the alleged use of a chemical warfare agent in Douma on April 7 were circulated by a number of nongovernmental organizations, including the White Helmets. Officials from the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring sides in Syria said on April 9 they had not found any traces of chemical weapons during an inspection in Douma.

A day later, the OPCW took a decision to send experts to Syria for verifying the reports from the NGOs.

The mission arrived in Damascus on April 14. Several hours prior to their arrival, the US, the UK and France delivered amassed missile strikes on Syria, using the reports on the incident as an apparent pretext.

On April 26, Russia and Syria held a news briefing at the OPCW where they had brought seventeen eyewitnesses from Douma who confirmed there was no attack there and the White Helmets had actually forged the video footage.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
9
It's a boy! Britain welcomes new prince
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian court upholds handover of Jehovah’s Witnesses' property to state
2
More than 80% Russians say they are happy — poll
3
Fighter jets armed with hypersonic missiles to take part in Moscow’s Victory Day parade
4
Crews of Russian Aerospace Force set for May 9 rehearsal flight over Moscow’s Red Square
5
Key facts about Russia’s Su-30 multirole fighter jet
6
Russian fighter jet crashes over Mediterranean Sea
7
Lavrov says Ukraine lost its independence
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT