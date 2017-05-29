The cooperative movement as a driver of socioeconomic development

Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020Business & Economy May 29, 21:49
Moscow ready to offer clarifications over incident with Montenegrin MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 21:09
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'Society & Culture May 29, 20:56
Moldovan president slams government’s decision to expel Russian diplomatsWorld May 29, 20:52
Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
Macron says no international problem can be solved without RussiaWorld May 29, 19:51
Putin: Russian and French fundamental interests come firstRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 19:34
Hollywood director highlights his esteem for Russia’s presidentSociety & Culture May 29, 19:18
Death toll following Moscow thunderstorms rises to 11World May 29, 19:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
The cooperative movement is a workable tool of a country’s social and economic development. It helps to generate cash for the money turnover, ease social tension by creating jobs and providing people with products and services. In Russia, a major focus is development of agricultural cooperatives.
As of 2015, the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA) brought together 284 cooperative organisations working in 95 countries. The cumulative turnover of the top 300 cooperatives has amounted to USD 2.2 trillion. In the G20 countries, almost 12% of the total workforce is employed by cooperative organisations, which adds up to nearly 800 million people across the globe.
The US and European countries are the leaders by the share of population involved in the cooperative movement. In Russia, about 20 million people are estimated to be taking part in cooperative activities to a certain extent.
Types of cooperatives in Russia:
Financial cooperatives are involved in credit cooperation, cooperative finance, reciprocal lending and insurance.
Agricultural cooperatives can work in production, trading, supply, veterinary, and many other areas.
Consumer cooperatives are mostly retailers and public catering service providers.
Production cooperatives.
The cooperative movement across the globe is seen as an important economy development factor which helps narrow social and economic differences; that is why cooperation usually enjoys broad government support:
In Russia, the government supports cooperation by both offering tax preferences and allocating financial aid from the budget: