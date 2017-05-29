Faith in philanthropy: from ethical guidelines to professional standards

Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020Business & Economy May 29, 21:49
Russians tend to make personalised donations as a way to cut out administrative expenses incurred by charities. At the same time, Russian charities also complained about the lack of transparency and professional standards. However, the number of people involved in socially-oriented non-profit organisations (SONPO) is nearing one million.
Charity has become one of the main fields for responsible citizens to make their statement.
In 2016, the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation has produced a report on the state of the civic society referring to the following three near-term trends in the evolution of the third sector:
Russian charities face a number of challenges to overcome, such as:
In 2017, Russia adopted a law governing non-profit organisations, but it still lacks professional standards for regulating social and charitable services, as well as recommended charity reporting requirements.
Charities face a number of challenges to overcome on the way to greater confidence in their activities, including:
Yet, simply adopting such a code is not enough. The only truly efficient way to transparency, and accordingly, to a higher degree of trust in charities would be a set of independent evaluation metrics and compliance controls.