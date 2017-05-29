Russia connected. 5G for Russian digital economy

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
5G networks are expected to bring about a veritable revolution in business processes owing to the brand new technological opportunities that come along with them. The industrial Internet of Things, smart cities, self-driving cars, telemedicine and other promising development areas will get a fresh start following the 5G standardisation. Russia is leading the pack in terms of 5G implementation, with the Government and mobile operators planning to create a pilot 5G zone during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and roll out 5G networks by 2020 in eight cities with a population exceeding one million people.
The fifth generation networks will increase the speed of data sharing by an order of magnitude and lay the groundwork for the development and implementation of new digital technologies.
The official launch of 5G is slated for 2020, i.e. after the approval of the International Telecommunication Union's IMT-2020 standard. Despite that, mobile operators have already started piloting the 5G networks to be able to proceed to the industrial roll-out straight away in 2020.
Governments also support the 5G roll-out.
Experts from Ericsson believe that, by 2020, there will be some 550 million 5G users all over the world, whereas, in 2026, the global 5G market will total USD 582 billion.
Yet, the ABI Research analysts believe that the transition to 5G will be gradual, with LTE remaining the most wide-spread standard over the span of at least 10 years.
The 5G roll-out investments will be much higher than those required for the implementation of networks belonging to the previous generations.