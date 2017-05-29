Getting ahead of the competition: factors for success in the 21st century

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
Boundaries between the virtual and the real are becoming increasingly blurred. Our daily life is hard to imagine without advanced technologies. In the new digital environment, the intensifying interaction between humans, companies and things leads to fundamental changes in business models. The focus on global digitisation has become a key to boosting businesses' competitive positions in the market.
The new technologies, such as Big Data, blockchain, machine learning and analytics, cloud-based and mobile devices, and the Internet of Things, have created a brand new digital ecosystem.
Many companies have already put in place various accounting, analytical and management systems, as their progress towards a real competitive advantage hinges on the quality of data collected to come up with breakthrough solutions.
The Global Centre for Digital Business Transformation has identified key must-have competences and skills for managers determined to achieve success in the emerging digital economy.
Cutting-edge digital technologies also help optimise internal business processes.
Global digitisation brings investments in the human capital to the forefront as a contributing factor to competitive success.
Digital transformation also embraces the breakthrough neurotechnologies that have already given a boost to robotics and will set the stage for a new technological revolution going forward.