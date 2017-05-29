E-commerce and the future of Russian retail

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
In Russia, it is e-commerce that drives the market for cloud technology. New legislation incentivises cloud applications in retail as it requires online cash registers.
According to the Russian Association of Internet Trade Companies (AITC), in 2016 the Russian e-commerce market was up 21% to RUB 920 billion. This year, it is projected to reach RUB 1.1 trillion. By 2020, experts expect the figure to double (Higher School of Economics).
Russia’s e-commerce is largely driven by cross-border deals involving Chinese retailers (first of all, AliExpress).
The eroding tax base in cross-border trades has become a global focus.
Russian e-retailers mostly prefer cloud solutions that are cheaper than building their own IT infrastructure. It is retail that drives the market for cloud technology in Russia.
That is a global trend – the international market for cloud technologies has been growing six times faster than the IT market in general (Gartner).
However, the Russian market is different to the global in how they use clouds.
A milestone event for Russia’s retail in the near term is the new law to be passed that requires most sellers to transfer cash register receipts to the Federal Tax Service over the internet.