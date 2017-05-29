The digital economy. The mobile economy. The information economy

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
Advancements in IT and digitisation lead to higher standards of living, services, etc., with key focus areas including the mobile economy, the Internet of Things, the information economy and the intelligent ecosystems (smart cities, healthcare, transportation and education). To unlock the potential in each of these areas, the Government needs to put in place effective regulatory and legal frameworks, ensure security and engage an increasing number of citizens.
Following his address to the Federal Assembly at the end of 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Government and the Presidential Executive Office to develop a Digital Economy programme and have it approved by June 2017.
The Government Expert Council has also endorsed the programme roll-out to other areas such as manufacturing industry, energy, e-commerce, and SME.
Programme deliverables:
According to the BCG, Russia now ranks 39th in terms of economy digitisation (based on the data about infrastructure development, online expenditures and activity of online users).
Communication services in Russia are becoming increasingly accessible.
In the near term, the following technologies will be the key drivers defining the scope and volume of new markets:
For example, the Russian Post has aggregated and actively uses 3.5 PB of customer data.
Since 2017, most experts have insisted on viewing the mobile economy as a distinct industry. To that end, the Russian Association of Electronic Communications has undertaken a comprehensive study covering the production and retail sales of equipment and its components, operating systems, mobile and broadband communications, and content development, sales and marketing.