Russia – Italy: a new level of economic cooperation and development

Despite mutual sanctions, the Russian-Italian cooperation is moving forward, with the Made with Italy format as a new driver. Major joint projects in energy and aerospace are underway. Year-to-date, the trade turnover between Russia and Italy has already increased by almost 33%.
Under the sanctions, both Russia and Italy seek new cooperation opportunities.
In the talks with the Italian President and Prime Minister in spring 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted progress in the bilateral relations and pointed out the importance of industrial cooperation, primarily in the high-tech sector. He also expressed willingness to support Italian companies in their Russia-based operations.