Smart energy: how technology affects the energy balance

Intelligent grids have been developing in Russia since 2010, but in fact, are still at an emerging stage due to the lack of a common strategy and coordination of the government programmes, national projects and initiatives. The EnergyNet Roadmap of the National Technology Initiative approved in late November 2016 may be a solution.

The demand for energy is growing globally so there is a need for more efficient models of energy consumption. In mature economies, power suppliers focus on the development of smart metering technology and tools to analyse power supply and consumption (including Big Data applications).

In the US and Western Europe, intelligent grids now allow for bidirectional flow of power to enable sales of surplus electricity generated by end users (roof-mounted solar cells).

According to PwC, in the US smart home solutions are used by one consumer in four. The share of smart meters in the country is nearing 50%.

The European Union has a target to provide 80% of consumers with smart natural gas and power meters by 2020.

In the Asia Pacific, smart meters are expected to have penetration of 70% in 2022. According to GTM, by 2020, China will account for 24% of the global smart grid market.

Several smart grid projects are also underway in Russia including in the Kaliningrad Region, Bashkiria, Saint Petersburg, and Sevastopol.

The Energy Net project of the National Technology Initiative is set to systematise these efforts.

The Energy Net Roadmap provides for investment in Russia's smart energy of up to USD 40 billion annually until 2035. This will, in particular, cut the cost of grid ownership by a quarter, power losses by 50%, and failure rate by more than 70%.

The Russian energy system intellectualisation effort is integrated in the industry strategic papers, i.e. the Russian Energy Outlook 2035 approved in 2017 and the draft Russian Energy Strategy 2035.

Grid intellectualisation opens an opportunity for the Russian IT and telecommunication companies to secure a place in the transforming market.

Within 15 years from now, the energy sector's added value will shift from power generation and production to innovative research and service driven sectors (intelligent technology, Internet of Things, storage units, renewable and distributed generation control, consumer services).

In this context, the key competitive edge is project experience in the Internet of Things, Big Data analytics, and business models.

Technology that allows managing loads is actually positive for any type of generation including nuclear and gas-fired plants.