Smart energy: how technology affects the energy balance

Intelligent grids have been developing in Russia since 2010, but in fact, are still at an emerging stage due to the lack of a common strategy and coordination of the government programmes, national projects and initiatives. The EnergyNet Roadmap of the National Technology Initiative approved in late November 2016 may be a solution.
The demand for energy is growing globally so there is a need for more efficient models of energy consumption. In mature economies, power suppliers focus on the development of smart metering technology and tools to analyse power supply and consumption (including Big Data applications).
Several smart grid projects are also underway in Russia including in the Kaliningrad Region, Bashkiria, Saint Petersburg, and Sevastopol.
The Energy Net project of the National Technology Initiative is set to systematise these efforts.
The Russian energy system intellectualisation effort is integrated in the industry strategic papers, i.e. the Russian Energy Outlook 2035 approved in 2017 and the draft Russian Energy Strategy 2035.
Grid intellectualisation opens an opportunity for the Russian IT and telecommunication companies to secure a place in the transforming market.
Technology that allows managing loads is actually positive for any type of generation including nuclear and gas-fired plants.