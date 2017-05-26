Economics of distance

Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soonBusiness & Economy May 26, 20:21
Reduction of time and costs required to travel long distances is starting to substantially change the traditional social, economic and business relations. High-speed public transport, unmanned aerial vehicles, 3D printing, teleworking and remote service technologies have all combined to open up brand-new opportunities for comfortable life and labour. Yet, the pace of change does not only depend on the development of technologies, but also on their economic relevance.
High-speed rail links turn the already thickly populated metropolises and regions into huge urban agglomerations where people work and have fun, while living elsewhere.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are becoming increasingly popular in the service industry.
In addition to the social benefits, the use of UAVs can have a positive economic effect.
3D printing is yet another technology that opens up brand-new opportunities in manufacturing and deliveries.
Information technologies also change our perceptions of work.
The spread of high-speed internet helps increase accessibility of healthcare services through remote consultations and diagnoses.
All these trends are gradually changing the way we live.