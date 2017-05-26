Venture investments today: Risks and targets

Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soonBusiness & Economy May 26, 20:21
The global market for venture investments has exceeded USD 127 billion a year and keeps growing as it nurtures humblest startups into high-tech giants. Russia is trying to gain ground as well, having adopted a development strategy, put up institutions and allocated funding to that end. However, Russian venture investors still seem to be inclined more towards the global market, where risks are increasing, as many successful businesses are overvalued, while it is becoming costlier to pick a future star on the startup field.
Investors are inspired by success stories delivered by Google, Uber, Avito, etc. They are ready to invest heavily into attractive projects seeking their ‘unicorn’, which means a business with an over USD 1 billion market cap. As a result, new groups of investors are tapping into the venture market, thus boosting the funding available.
The Russian venture market is still emerging.
However, the Russian domestic venture market is facing, among others, the following challenges:
Given the lack of quality startups in Russia, investors shift focus towards foreign markets.
Investors at large (outside Russia as well) are getting increasingly cautions and seek sustainable targets with clear prospects.
On the other hand, investors are ready to believe in promising projects and underwrite higher risk with more money at seed.
This strategy creates conditions for yet another financial bubble.