Real vs fake: challenges of information age

The rapid spread of ‘fake news’ has come to define the current information space. The advent of new information distribution technologies, global media arms race and people’s thirst for sensationalism have made this phenomenon seemingly omnipresent. Mass media, the largest online platforms and public organisations are already coming up with various countermeasures.
Today, most fake news is driven by an agenda:
The purveyors of fake news can directly misinform the public or use fake social media accounts to artificially inflate the relevance of a published piece with likes and reposts. In a race to be the first to get the “hottest” story, even major publications let some false information slip through the cracks.
The overabundance of media disinformation is largely dictated by the behaviour and interests of today’s audience.
Publishers have already begun to fight back against fake news by joining their fact-checking efforts instead of competing for the biggest story.
Amid the concerns over the spread of fake news, the global community is working to identify the general approach to this issue.