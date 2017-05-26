Global cyber threats: Can going digital be safe?

Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomatsWorld May 26, 16:30
Experts estimate the cyber crime damage to the global economy in 2016 to have reached USD 650 billion. By 2020, it may increase to as high as USD 1 trillion, and cyber attacks may affect as many as 1.5 billion people. The cyber threat requires a joint preventive action, which is hampered by competition between national digital security programmes.
The deeper the internet infiltrates our lives, the greater is the exposure to cyber attacks. According to Boston Consulting Group, 2016 saw almost 3.5 billion internet users and approximately 10 billion connected devices, and these numbers are expected to double by 2020.
Cyber crime is going ahead in the fast lane. Any promising innovation instantly becomes an attack tool, while developing a defence takes time, so cyber crime cannot be countered by addressing the current threats only.
According to PWC, cyber crimes ranked as second most frequent economic crimes in 2016, with a share of 32% (24% in 2014), ahead of money laundering, corruption and other traditional offences.
Despite being virtual, about 5% of cyber attacks lead to real data being destroyed, equipment damaged and infrastructure failing. The credit and finance industry, defence sector, public administration, as well as scientific research are most vulnerable to cyber threats.
The main types of cyber attacks and their growth in 2016 compared with 2015 (according to EY):
The most dangerous cyber threats are:
Countering cyber threats today is hampered by a number of factors.
The development of a resilient and secure digital infrastructure is one of Russia’s strategic national priorities.
International cooperation is essential. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the relevant agencies, prepared a draft UN convention On Cooperation in Countering Information Crime. In February 2016, the EU and NATO developed and signed Technical Arrangement on Cyber Defence Cooperation. Work is underway to form a single digital space in the Eurasian Economic Union, including a common information security framework.