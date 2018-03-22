Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Skripal and his daughter in critical but stable condition, says medic

March 22, 21:30 UTC+3 LONDON

British sergeant Nick Bailey, caught up in a nerve agent attack in Salisbury, was discharged from hospital on March 22

LONDON, March 22./TASS/. The condition of Ex-Colonel Sergei Skripal from Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate and his daughter Yulia, poisoned in a nerve agent attack in Salisbury, is critical but stable, said Cara Charles-Barks, Chief Executive of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust.

"We still have here two patients in the hospital and their condition remains critical but stable," the medic said.

Cara Charles-Barks said British sergeant Nick Bailey, caught up in a nerve agent attack in Salisbury, was discharged from hospital on Thursday afternoon.

"I am pleased to say that the sergeant Nick Bailey condition has been improved and he has been discharged from the Salisbury district hospital this afternoon," she said.

In an address circulated after he had been discharged from hospital, the detective sergeant said "life will never be the same again". He did not elaborate and asked journalists to respect his right to personal privacy. Bailey said he would give no interviews.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent on March 4 and found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, UK. Both of them were hospitalized and are in critical condition.

British authorities blamed Russia for the poisoning, but failed to provide any evidence to support their accusations. Russia responded by refuting all of London’s allegations. With that, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats and the suspension of high-level bilateral contacts. On Saturday, in response to London’s moves, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russia had declared 23 British diplomats personae-non-gratae and would expel them within a week, close the British consulate general in St. Petersburg, and terminate the British Council’s activity in Russia.

Реклама