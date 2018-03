Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions, burning many characters and large papier mache satirical figures displayed around the streets of the city © AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

Every year the city of Valencia in Spain celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph, the patron of carpenters, that ends in the midnight of March 19, burning many characters and large papier mache satirical figures displayed around the streets of the city. Only the sculpture which is voted best escapes the flames. Spain's Las Fallas festival of fire — in pictures.