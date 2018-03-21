Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Culture over politics: Moscow Kremlin Museums gear up for Peter the Great exhibit with UK

Society & Culture
March 21, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Moscow Kremlin Museums, in cooperation with Great Britain, are preparing an exhibition about the era of Czar Peter the Great

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The Moscow Kremlin Museums, in cooperation with Great Britain, are preparing an exhibition about the era of Czar Peter the Great. The exposition will be tentatively available to visitors in 2019, the museum’s press service informed TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Tourists take pictures in front of the portrait of Peter the Grea in St. Petersburg

Tourists in Europe to walk in Peter the Great’s footsteps

"We have begun preparations for a large-scale international exhibition related to the era of Peter the Great scheduled for 2019, with the planned involvement of Britain’s National Maritime Museum," the press service quotes Moscow Kremlin Museums Director General Elena Gagarina as saying. According to Gagarina, over the past few years, the Moscow Kremlin Museums have had a number of joint projects with the British Council, whose offices in Russia will be shut down amid a mounting spat between Moscow and London. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the decision to this effect on March 17.

Gagarina cited as an example such exhibitions as "Henry Moore and the Classical Canon of Modern Sculpture" and "Charles Rennie Macintosh: Manifesto of the New Style." She pointed to an important role played by the British Council in the exhibition titled "Cosmonauts: Birth of the Space Age" held in London in 2015 and in installing the statue of Yuri Gagarin in Greenwich.

The museum’s director stressed that the British Council, "one way or another," contributes to the implementation of all projects related to the UK, adding that this assistance is "very important at various stages." "However, no one is talking about some specific projects, which would be in jeopardy now," Gagarina pointed out.

The British Council was founded by the UK government in 1934 as a public charitable organization. The council began operating in Russia in 1992. According to the organization’s website, among its partners in Russia are the State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, the Moscow Kremlin Museums, the National Center for Contemporary Arts and the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
On the brink of extinction: a look at animals in danger of disappearing
10
This week in photos: protests in Washington, fashion in Moscow and spring blooms in Crimea
10
Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London deliberately seeks to undermine relations with Moscow — Lavrov
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
4
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
5
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
6
Press review: Moscow’s fee cut imperils PACE and Gaddafi’s heirs call for Sarkozy’s trial
7
Russia’s submarine fleet capable of countering any threats, naval experts say
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама