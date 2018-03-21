Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military ensures safe delivery of food, medicines to Syria

Society & Culture
March 21, 2:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian military doctors also provided medical assistance to 105 Syrians, including 32 children

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian military ensured safe arrival of a joint humanitarian convoy of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent with food and medicines in Tell-Gehab in the Syrian province of Daraa, the chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria said.

"Over the past 24 hours, representatives of the center for reconciliation ensured safe and unhampered passage of a joint trans-border humanitarian convoy of the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to Tell-Gehab in the province of Daraa. The citizens received foodstuffs, essentials and medicines," Yuri Yevtushenko said, noting that the cargo was estimated at 123 tonnes.

On March 19, representatives of the reconciliation center provided humanitarian assistance to local citizens leaving Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb.

At the camps for internally displaced persons, 3,950 food packages, 2,800 individual food rations, 2 tonnes of bottled water and 7,500 portions of hot food were handed out.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 14,000 civilians who had left the enclave received food, he said.

Russian military doctors also provided medical assistance to 105 Syrians, including 32 children.

"The restoration of the destroyed social infrastructure and bringing peace to life in the Syrian provinces encourages people’s return to the places of their former residence," the general said. Over the past 24 hours, 15 citizens came back home in Homs and another 612 returned to Deir ez-Zor.

Countries
Syria
