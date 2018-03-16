Over 500,000 people to ensure security during Russia’s presidential polls

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. More than 500,000 law enforcement, security and emergencies officers will ensure security during the upcoming presidential elections on Sunday, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Friday.

"More than 532,000 officers of the unified state crisis management system will ensure security during the presidential polls," the spokesman said, adding that Russia’s emergencies services have been put on high alert from Friday morning.

Ahead of the voting, all polling stations and adjacent territories will be examined by police and specialists with dogs. Police officers will ensure law and order at polling stations on the voting day.