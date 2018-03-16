Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 500,000 people to ensure security during Russia’s presidential polls

Society & Culture
March 16, 16:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ahead of the voting, all polling stations and adjacent territories will be examined by police and specialists with dogs

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Some 400 foreign journalists to cover Russian presidential election

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. More than 500,000 law enforcement, security and emergencies officers will ensure security during the upcoming presidential elections on Sunday, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Friday.

"More than 532,000 officers of the unified state crisis management system will ensure security during the presidential polls," the spokesman said, adding that Russia’s emergencies services have been put on high alert from Friday morning.

Ahead of the voting, all polling stations and adjacent territories will be examined by police and specialists with dogs. Police officers will ensure law and order at polling stations on the voting day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger
10
Looking back on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking
12
Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia presses charges over Yulia Skripal's attempted murder, businessman's death in UK
2
Russia to crank up pressure on UK over former spy’s poisoning case — envoy
3
Kremlin lauds new film about Russian leader as superb reply to ‘who are you, Mr. Putin?’
4
Ukraine more likely to reunite with Russia than to get Crimea back, Russian MP says
5
Lavrov believes UK’s defense chief wants to ‘go down in history’ using obnoxious remarks
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of new pistol
7
Top diplomat warns against any use of force against Damascus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама