MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. About 400 foreign journalists have received accreditations to work at the media center of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), its member Alexander Klyukin said on Thursday.

"As of today, 1,434 journalists have been accredited at the CEC media center. Some 400 of them work for foreign media," Klyukin said.

In all, over 13,200 journalists will cover the Sunday presidential election across Russia.