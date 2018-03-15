Poor weather conditions delay dozens of flights at Moscow airports

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. More than 30 flights have been delayed at Moscow’s airports due to bad weather conditions, according to display panels at the Moscow Air Transportation Cluster.

Ten flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo Airport at 09:20 Moscow time and two flights were canceled, while at Domodedovo Airport, 24 flights were delayed and eight more were canceled. Meanwhile, one flight at Vnukovo Airport was postponed.

According to the Flightradar flight tracker, outbound flights at Sheremetyevo are seeing delays of up to 40 minutes, and on inbound flights, for 14 minutes. Outbound flights at Domodedovo Airport are facing delays for about 26 minutes, and inbound flights, for 18 minutes. The average delay time for departing flights at Vnukovo Airport is 23 minutes, and for arriving flights, 5 minutes.

The Hydrometeorological Center of Russia says cloudy weather with sleet and up to minus 2 degrees is expected in the Russian capital. Weather observers also warn of a blizzard and black ice, very intense in some areas. The temperature is expected to drop to minus 10 degrees by the evening.