World loses great scientist with Stephen Hawking’s passing, says Russian PM

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has expressed his condolences over the death of British physicist Stephen Hawking, noting that the world had lost not only a great scientist but also an outstanding individual.

"Stephen Hawking’s life was an inspiration not only for those with a passion for science but for people in general," the Russian prime minister wrote on Facebook. "He made us see our boundless capacities," he added. "With his passing, the world has lost not only a great scientist but also an outstanding personality," Medvedev emphasized.

British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.