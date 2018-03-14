Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Looking back on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking

Society & Culture
March 14, 14:02 UTC+3

World-famous theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking died at the age of 76

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_993916.stepNow *12 +1}} - 10 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_993916.sliderLength-1}}
One of the most influential scientists of the last century, Stephen William Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge
One of the most influential scientists of the last century, Stephen William Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge
One of the most influential scientists of the last century, Stephen William Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge
© Public domain
Since 1960s, Hawking has been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that has gradually paralyzed him. Photo: Stephen Hawking and his first wife Jane, 1965
Since 1960s, Hawking has been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that has gradually paralyzed him. Photo: Stephen Hawking and his first wife Jane, 1965
Since 1960s, Hawking has been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that has gradually paralyzed him. Photo: Stephen Hawking and his first wife Jane, 1965
© flickr.com/astros
He worked on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Photo: Stephen Hawking at the University of Potsdam, Germany, 1999
He worked on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Photo: Stephen Hawking at the University of Potsdam, Germany, 1999
He worked on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Photo: Stephen Hawking at the University of Potsdam, Germany, 1999
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Hawking was known for several popular science books. Photo:Stephen Hawking poses with his second wife Elaine Mason, 1995
Hawking was known for several popular science books. Photo:Stephen Hawking poses with his second wife Elaine Mason, 1995
Hawking was known for several popular science books. Photo:Stephen Hawking poses with his second wife Elaine Mason, 1995
© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Stephen Hawking enjoys zero gravity during a flight aboard a modified Boeing 727 aircraft, 2007
Stephen Hawking enjoys zero gravity during a flight aboard a modified Boeing 727 aircraft, 2007
Stephen Hawking enjoys zero gravity during a flight aboard a modified Boeing 727 aircraft, 2007
© wikimedia.org/Jim Campbell/Aero-News Network
In 1988 Hawking published the book for nonspecialist readers with no prior knowledge of scientific theories, called A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes. Photo: Professor Stephen Hawking is seen with his daughter Lucy Hawking during a presentation at the The George Washington University in Washington, USA, 2008
In 1988 Hawking published the book for nonspecialist readers with no prior knowledge of scientific theories, called A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes. Photo: Professor Stephen Hawking is seen with his daughter Lucy Hawking during a presentation at the The George Washington University in Washington, USA, 2008
In 1988 Hawking published the book for nonspecialist readers with no prior knowledge of scientific theories, called A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes. Photo: Professor Stephen Hawking is seen with his daughter Lucy Hawking during a presentation at the The George Washington University in Washington, USA, 2008
© EPA-EFE/STEFAN ZAKLIN
Professor Stephen Hawking speaks to the press in London, Britain, 2014
Professor Stephen Hawking speaks to the press in London, Britain, 2014
Professor Stephen Hawking speaks to the press in London, Britain, 2014
© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Professor Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Britain
Professor Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Britain
Professor Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Britain
© Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File
Hawking was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. Photo: USt President Barack Obama talks with Stephen Hawking, 2009
Hawking was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. Photo: USt President Barack Obama talks with Stephen Hawking, 2009
Hawking was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. Photo: USt President Barack Obama talks with Stephen Hawking, 2009
© wikimedia.org/Pete Souza
Stephen Hawking died on 14 March 2018, at the age of 76
Stephen Hawking died on 14 March 2018, at the age of 76
Stephen Hawking died on 14 March 2018, at the age of 76
© flickr.com/lwpkommunikacio
Editors choice
Customers queue outside a food shop close to Belorussky railway station, Moscow, 1918
Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital March 12, 16:28
Smart vision EQ at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars March 07, 16:40
In 1962 Valentina Tereshkova joined a training course for operating Vostok-type spacecrafts
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space March 06, 13:20
Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood
Hollywood rolls out red carpet for 90th annual Academy Awards March 05, 12:28
A fan of the Olympic athletes from Russia cheers before the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 25
This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion March 02, 15:53
Tverskoi Boulevard in Moscow on a sunny spring day, 1987
Сaptivating vintage beauty of Soviet spring March 01, 18:44
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_993916'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_993916'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
One of the most influential scientists of the last century, Stephen William Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge
© Public domain
Since 1960s, Hawking has been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that has gradually paralyzed him. Photo: Stephen Hawking and his first wife Jane, 1965
© flickr.com/astros
He worked on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Photo: Stephen Hawking at the University of Potsdam, Germany, 1999
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Hawking was known for several popular science books. Photo:Stephen Hawking poses with his second wife Elaine Mason, 1995
© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Stephen Hawking enjoys zero gravity during a flight aboard a modified Boeing 727 aircraft, 2007
© wikimedia.org/Jim Campbell/Aero-News Network
In 1988 Hawking published the book for nonspecialist readers with no prior knowledge of scientific theories, called A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes. Photo: Professor Stephen Hawking is seen with his daughter Lucy Hawking during a presentation at the The George Washington University in Washington, USA, 2008
© EPA-EFE/STEFAN ZAKLIN
Professor Stephen Hawking speaks to the press in London, Britain, 2014
© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Professor Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Britain
© Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File
Hawking was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. Photo: USt President Barack Obama talks with Stephen Hawking, 2009
© wikimedia.org/Pete Souza
Stephen Hawking died on 14 March 2018, at the age of 76
© flickr.com/lwpkommunikacio

World-famous theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76. Hawking was known for his work with black holes and relativity; he wrote several popular science books, including A Brief History of Time. Since 1960s, Hawking has been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that has gradually paralyzed him. He communicated using a single cheek muscle attached to a speech-generating device. Here are images from his extraordinary life and times.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Looking back on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking
12
Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital
14
Hollywood rolls out red carpet for 90th annual Academy Awards
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey has no plans to seize Syrian territory — top diplomat
2
NATO won’t invoke Article 5 on collective defense over UK claims against Russia — source
3
No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
4
Lavrov: Russia had no motives to poison Skripal and his daughter
5
Deputy PM believes US ‘opening Pandora’s box’ by declaring plans to set up space forces
6
FIFA apologizes for difficulties with tickets’ purchase for 2018 World Cup in Russia
7
Moscow not connected to ex-spy’s poisoning, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама