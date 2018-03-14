Looking back on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking

This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion

This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion March 02, 15:53

Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space

Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space March 06, 13:20

Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital

Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital March 12, 16:28

Stephen Hawking died on 14 March 2018, at the age of 76 © flickr.com/lwpkommunikacio

Hawking was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. Photo: USt President Barack Obama talks with Stephen Hawking, 2009 © wikimedia.org/Pete Souza

Professor Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Britain © Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File

Professor Stephen Hawking speaks to the press in London, Britain, 2014 © EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

In 1988 Hawking published the book for nonspecialist readers with no prior knowledge of scientific theories, called A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes. Photo: Professor Stephen Hawking is seen with his daughter Lucy Hawking during a presentation at the The George Washington University in Washington, USA, 2008 © EPA-EFE/STEFAN ZAKLIN

Hawking was known for several popular science books. Photo:Stephen Hawking poses with his second wife Elaine Mason, 1995 © AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

He worked on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Photo: Stephen Hawking at the University of Potsdam, Germany, 1999 © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Since 1960s, Hawking has been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that has gradually paralyzed him. Photo: Stephen Hawking and his first wife Jane, 1965 © flickr.com/astros

One of the most influential scientists of the last century, Stephen William Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge © Public domain

One of the most influential scientists of the last century, Stephen William Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge

© Public domain

Since 1960s, Hawking has been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that has gradually paralyzed him. Photo: Stephen Hawking and his first wife Jane, 1965

© flickr.com/astros

He worked on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Photo: Stephen Hawking at the University of Potsdam, Germany, 1999

© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Hawking was known for several popular science books. Photo:Stephen Hawking poses with his second wife Elaine Mason, 1995

© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Stephen Hawking enjoys zero gravity during a flight aboard a modified Boeing 727 aircraft, 2007

© wikimedia.org/Jim Campbell/Aero-News Network

In 1988 Hawking published the book for nonspecialist readers with no prior knowledge of scientific theories, called A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes. Photo: Professor Stephen Hawking is seen with his daughter Lucy Hawking during a presentation at the The George Washington University in Washington, USA, 2008

© EPA-EFE/STEFAN ZAKLIN

Professor Stephen Hawking speaks to the press in London, Britain, 2014

© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Professor Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Britain

© Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File

Hawking was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. Photo: USt President Barack Obama talks with Stephen Hawking, 2009

© wikimedia.org/Pete Souza