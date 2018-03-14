Looking back on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking

One of the most influential scientists of the last century, Stephen William Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge
Since 1960s, Hawking has been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that has gradually paralyzed him. Photo: Stephen Hawking and his first wife Jane, 1965
He worked on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Photo: Stephen Hawking at the University of Potsdam, Germany, 1999
Hawking was known for several popular science books. Photo:Stephen Hawking poses with his second wife Elaine Mason, 1995
Stephen Hawking enjoys zero gravity during a flight aboard a modified Boeing 727 aircraft, 2007
In 1988 Hawking published the book for nonspecialist readers with no prior knowledge of scientific theories, called A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes. Photo: Professor Stephen Hawking is seen with his daughter Lucy Hawking during a presentation at the The George Washington University in Washington, USA, 2008
Professor Stephen Hawking speaks to the press in London, Britain, 2014
Professor Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Britain
Hawking was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. Photo: USt President Barack Obama talks with Stephen Hawking, 2009
Stephen Hawking died on 14 March 2018, at the age of 76
