FSB breaks up IS sleeper cell in Kaluga Region

Society & Culture
March 14, 16:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Federal Security Service officers have detained four members of an Islamic State (terror organization, outlawed in Russia) sleeper cell

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have detained four members of an Islamic State (terror organization, outlawed in Russia) sleeper cell, the FSB Center for Public Relations told TASS.

Read also

IS members recruiting and sending people to Syria detained in Russia’s Dagestan

"Four members (residents of the Yamalo-Nenets Region) were arrested on March 14, 2018, from an Islamist sleeper cell headed by an envoy of the international terror organization who had undergone battle training on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic within the Islamic State international terror organization and arrived from the conflict zone to organize terror activity," the FSB stated.

The intelligence service explained that the perpetrators’ names were not revealed for investigative reasons. Investigation and search operations are currently underway.

Реклама