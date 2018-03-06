IS members recruiting and sending people to Syria detained in Russia’s Dagestan

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), involved in recruiting and sending people to Syria, in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan, the FSB press service told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry have exposed a cell of the IS international terrorist organization, involved in recruiting and sending radicalized residents of Dagestan to Syria to participate in military activities," the press service said.

On March 5, the cell founder and his four accomplices were apprehended in Dagestan’s capital of Makhachkala. According to the FSB, they "induced at least four people into leaving Russia to train at the Islamic State’s camps."

The FSB sources also said that during a special operation, law enforcers had seized a large amount of explosives, firearms and munitions that IS members had illegally acquired planning to carry out terror-related crimes in the North Caucasus Federal District.

"The FSB’s investigative department has launched a criminal case under Article 205.1.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (assistance to terrorist activities). Articles 222 (illegal arms trafficking) and 222.1 (unlawful acquisition, transfer, sale, storage and transport of explosives and explosive devices) may be included in the case after forensic tests are completed," the FSB added.