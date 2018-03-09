Aid convoy safely returns from Eastern Ghouta

AL-WAFIDEEN /Syria/, March 9. /TASS/. The international aid convoy has come back from Damascus’ suburb of Eastern Ghouta to the Al-Wafideen checkpoint, Maj Gen Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday.

"The mission has been a success. The center for reconciliation of warring sides provided a secure passage for the convoy, which has safely returned back to the checking point in the populated locality of Al-Wafideen," he said.

Muhammad Jalah, a UN representative in charge of the humanitarian mission, refused to talk to Russian reporters, but nodded his head to a question whether the mission had gone on smoothly. Nevertheless, he said nothing when asked if talks had been held with militants over evacuation of civilians from Eastern Ghouta.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning back to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

They are also tasked with lending humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, coordinating work to restore the infrastructure in war-torn regions, assisting in the return of refugees and in the integration of militants who have laid down arms into the peaceful life, as well as monitoring the ceasefire.