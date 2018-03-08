Putin addresses all women with warm March 8 greetings

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russia’s women upon the March 8 holiday to emphasize their gift to radiate kindness and hospitality.

"Only you, our dear ladies, are capable of creating a hospitable climate at work and at home, to carry the burden of daily chores to take care of the home and children and to serve as a moral example to follow," Putin said on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Putin said that International Women’s Day was a good occasion to address women with words of tremendous respect and to admire their beauty and tenderness.

In particular, he praised mothers with many children and those who had adopted orphaned children. Rearing children is "great happiness and responsibility at the same time," he said.

"We know that a woman’s heart is the most faithful, that her forgiveness is most touching and that motherly love is truly infinite," he said.

"May all of you be loved and happy," Putin said.

International Women’s Day was established in 1910 at the initiative of German woman activist and campaigner for women’s equality Clara Zetkin. For the first time it was marked on March 19 1011 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. In Russia it has been marked since 1913. In modern Russia it is an official public holiday and a day off.