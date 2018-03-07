Flood of flowers flows into Moscow ahead of Women’s Day

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. About 50 million flowers have been delivered to Moscow for sale ahead of International Women’s Day, a popular public holiday, the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Wednesday.

"Moscow businessmen have brought 50 mln flowers and spring has arrived in the city despite the frosty weather," Sobyanin tweeted.

Flower sales are expected to surge by 40-50% ahead of International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8.

The most popular flowers are tulips, roses, irises, daffodils, hyacinths, chrysanthemums and mimosas.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated in Russia since 1919 and was established as a public holiday in 1965. On this day, men traditionally give flowers and small gifts to their mothers, wives, girlfriends, daughters, colleagues and other women in their lives.