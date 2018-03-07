Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Key facts about International Women’s Day

Society & Culture
March 07, 15:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The tradition to mark International Women’s Day on March 8 emerged in 1914

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. International Women’s Day is observed in Russia and some other countries on March 8. The United Nations began celebrating this holiday since 1975.

History of Women’s Day

The earliest Women's Day celebrations took place in the United States on February 28, 1909. The holiday was observed in the country on the last Sunday of February until 1913.

The idea of establishing an annual International Woman's Day belongs to German socialist activist Clara Zetkin. In August 1910, she addressed the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen with a proposal to set up a single date for this holiday. Her suggestion was supported by more than 100 women from 17 countries but no date was specified at that conference.

