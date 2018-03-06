Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Schwarzenegger stars in epic Russian-Chinese feature film, plans to tour Urals and Siberia

Society & Culture
March 06, 18:16 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

In the new film, the English traveler Jonathan Green receives an order from Peter the Great, to make maps of the Russian Far East

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger

© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

YEKATERINBURG, March 6. / TASS /. Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played the role of the Tower Chief in the film Viy-2, co-produced by Russia and the People’s Republic of China, may visit Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk as part of a tour around Russia, film producer Alexei Petrukhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are planning a tour around the country, and right now we are discussing what to visit and what premiers to attend. Of course, he (Schwarzenegger) has only one desire to go to Moscow...and he really wanted to see Siberia. I am telling him to start in the Urals, and from there to Yekaterinburg, and then on to Novosibirsk. We’re choosing right now," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Viy-2, directed by Oleg Stepchenko, is scheduled to hit movie screens in August 2018. It is the first full-length Russian-Chinese feature film in history of filmmaking. It’s budget comes to $48 million.

The first Viy (2014) directed by Stepchenko, was made jointly by Russia, Great Britain, Germany, Ukraine and the Czech Republic. It was partly based on the eponymous story of Nikolai Gogol, as well as on the work of the French cartographer Guillaume Levasseur de Beauplan. According to the plot, British cartographer Jonathan Green (James Fleming) travels through Europe to the East and becomes one of the participants of Gogol’s Viy. In the second part of the film, he will go to China, and in the third to India.

In the new film, the English traveler Jonathan Green receives an order from Peter the Great, to make maps of the Russian Far East. He has a long journey ahead of him, full of incredible adventures, which will lead him to China. The cartographer will run up against many surprising discoveries, encounters with strange creatures, Chinese princesses, masters of deadly martial arts and Lun-Wang himself, the King of all dragons.

Share

