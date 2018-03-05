Unemployment declines in Russia in January, says authority

MOSCOW, March 5./TASS/. Unemployment in Russia declined in January to 3.9 million people or 5.2% of the economically active population according to preliminary data, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) said in a report on Monday.

It said the number of jobless people declined in January by 8.7% year-on-year. A total of 800,000 people were registered by state employment services in January, which is 13.3% less year-on-year.

The number of economically active population stood at 75.8 million people in January, or 52% of the country’s population, Rosstat said.