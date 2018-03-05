Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Frances McDormand earns Oscar for Best Actress

Society & Culture
March 05, 9:14 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The movie, directed by Martin McDonagh, tells a story of a woman, who is trying to renew the investigation into the unsolved murder of her daughter

Read also
Guillermo del Toro wins Oscar for Best Director

NEW YORK, March 5. /TASS/. Frances McDormand won the Oscar award for the Best Actress in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The movie, directed by Martin McDonagh, tells a story of a woman, who is trying to renew the investigation into the unsolved murder of her daughter The picture earlier won the Golden Globe award for the Best Motion Picture - Drama.

The rivals for the Best Actress had been Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Meryl Streep (The Post), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and Margot Robbie (I, Tonya).

