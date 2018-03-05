Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Guillermo del Toro wins Oscar for Best Director

Society & Culture
March 05, 7:58 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The Shape of Water by del Toro has won the Oscar for best picture, defeating strong competition from Get Out, Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guillermo del Toro (in the center)

Guillermo del Toro (in the center)

© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NEW YORK, March 5. /TASS/. Mexico’s Guillermo del Toro has won the Oscar for the Best Director for "The Shape of Water." Del Toro's victory makes him the third director from Mexico to win the category.

Alfonso Cuarón won for Gravity in 2014 and Alejandro González Iñárritu won for Birdman in 2015 and The Revenant in 2016.

The Shape of Water directed by Guillermo del Toro has also won Oscar for the Best Picture. 

The Shape of Water tells a fantastic love story of a mute woman from a secret laboratory and an amphibious creature. It stars Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Octavia Spencer. The movie earlier won the 2018 Producers Guild of America (PGA) award, which is seen as a solid Oscar harbinger.

Nine movies had been nominated for the Best Picture. The closest rival for the top prize was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by Martin McDonagh.

The 90th awarding ceremony was taking place in Los Angeles, California. 

