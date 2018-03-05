‘Icarus,’ film about Russian athlete doping, wins Oscar

NEW YORK, March 5. /TASS/. The film "Icarus" about doping in Russian sports has won the Oscar for the Best Documentary Feature. The awarding ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and is being broadcasted by ABC.

The film was directed by British amateur bike racer Bryan Fogel, and the main character is former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, who headed it until November 2015 and after retirement left Russia and started cooperating with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s commission.

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail" about migrants from China, "Visages, Places" about French suburbs, "Last Men in Aleppo" about the war in Syria and "Strong Island" about the murder of an Afro-American and subsequent court proceedings also competed for this award.