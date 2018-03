MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. More than 30 flights are delayed in bad weather on Sunday in Moscow, the Yandex portal reported.

At the Sheremetyevo airport 24 flights were delayed as of 09:30, at Domodedovo - nine, and another 14 were cancelled. Three flights were delayed and two cancelled at the Vnukovo airport.

The meteorology service says weather on Sunday in Moscow will be overcast, with heavy snowfalls, and temperatures about minus 8 degrees Celsius.