Medvedev greets Bulgaria on 140th anniversary of liberation from Ottoman rule

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev sent a message of greeting to Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borisov on the national holiday - the 140th anniversary of the country’s liberation from the Ottoman rule, the Russian government’s press service said on Saturday.

"We are proud of the feat of Russian soldiers and Bulgarian militias who fought for Bulgaria’s freedom and independence," the telegram reads. "The fighting at the Shipka Pass and Plevna have become a part of our common history, which we must cherish."

The Russian prime minister continued by saying "the active joint work of our governments will favor further strengthening of the Russian-Bulgarian cooperation, will offer conditions for promoting new promising projects in various sectors."

Bulgaria celebrates on Saturday the 140th anniversary since the country’s liberation from the 500-years-long Ottoman oppression and the end of the Russo-Turkish war of 1877-1878. The main official functions will take place on Mount Shipka. President Rumen Radev and the Chairperson of the National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva will attend them together with Patriarch Neophyte of all Bulgaria and the visiting Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, Kirill I.