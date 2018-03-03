Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Medvedev greets Bulgaria on 140th anniversary of liberation from Ottoman rule

Society & Culture
March 03, 11:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Active work of Russian and Bulgarian governments will strengthen the cooperation of two countries, Russia's Prime Minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev sent a message of greeting to Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borisov on the national holiday - the 140th anniversary of the country’s liberation from the Ottoman rule, the Russian government’s press service said on Saturday.

"We are proud of the feat of Russian soldiers and Bulgarian militias who fought for Bulgaria’s freedom and independence," the telegram reads. "The fighting at the Shipka Pass and Plevna have become a part of our common history, which we must cherish."

The Russian prime minister continued by saying "the active joint work of our governments will favor further strengthening of the Russian-Bulgarian cooperation, will offer conditions for promoting new promising projects in various sectors."

Bulgaria celebrates on Saturday the 140th anniversary since the country’s liberation from the 500-years-long Ottoman oppression and the end of the Russo-Turkish war of 1877-1878. The main official functions will take place on Mount Shipka. President Rumen Radev and the Chairperson of the National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva will attend them together with Patriarch Neophyte of all Bulgaria and the visiting Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, Kirill I.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion
10
Сaptivating vintage beauty of Soviet spring
10
Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova celebrates her birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
2
More than 130,000 participate in rally For Strong Russia in Moscow
3
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
4
Gazprom begins procedure at Stockholm court to terminate deals with Naftogaz
5
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
6
US presence near Al-Tanf violates Syria’s sovereignty — diplomat
7
Putin demands evidence of guilt of individuals accused of meddling in US election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама