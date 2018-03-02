Ukraine transfers two Russian border guards to Russia — FSB

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Ukraine has transferred two previously detained Russian border guards to Russia, the Center for Public Relations at the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"The Ukrainian side has transferred Russian border guards Vladimir Kuznetsov and Askar Kulub kept in a Kherson detention center since June 2017 who had lost their bearings while performing a duty assignment on Crimea’s territory and unintentionally crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border," the Center for Public Relations reported.

"Today officers of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Igor Dzyubak and Bogdan Martson, who had been detained in October 2017 for the illegal crossing of the Russian - Ukrainian border, have been transferred to Ukrainian representatives at the Nekhoteyevka border checkpoint in the Belgorod Region," the Center for Public Relations reported.