Russia's president urges to create national program to fight cancer

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. A nationwide program to fight cancer must be implemented in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"Almost all of us have relatives or friends who were affected by this misfortune - cancer. I suggest implementing a special national program to fight cancer, with the active involvement of science, the national pharmaceutical industry in addressing this challenge, modernizing oncological centers, building a modern comprehensive system ranging from correct diagnosis to timely and effective treatment, which will make it possible to protect people," the president said.

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova earlier described oncological diseases as an absolute priority issue for 2018. According to the minister, in 2018 it is planned to expand the opportunities for receiving outpatient care for patients with oncological diseases, including palliative care.

The state guarantees program also envisages a substantial increase in spending to fight cancer.