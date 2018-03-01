Putin emphasizes role of people’s well-being for Russia's development

MOSCOW, March 1./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is necessary to make a breakthrough in ensuring people's well-being and preserving the Russian nation.

It is not just natural resources and production capacities that determine the role and position of this or that country, first of all it is people - conditions for their development, their self-fulfillment and work, Putin said in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

"That is why preservation of the Russian nation and well-being of our nationals is the basis of all, and it is on this trajectory that we must make a breakthrough," the president said.

The president expressed confidence that a stable basis for this has been created, "and that is why today we can set and solve tasks of a new level".

"We already have an experience in carrying out large-scale programs and social projects, our economy has proved its stability, while a stable macroeconomic situation we have achieved offers new possibilities for a breakthrough development, for a long-term growth," the president stated in his address to the Federal Assembly.

Demographic measures

Vladimir Putin said he considered it necessary to allocate 3.4 trillion rubles ($60 billion) for implementing demographic measures in Russia in the next six years.

"Overall, we need to channel no less than 3.4 trillion rubles into demographic development measures, the protection of motherhood and childhood in the next six years. This is 40% more than in the previous six years," Putin noted.

"In 2012-17, we channeled 2.47 trillion rubles [$43.8 billion] for these purposes," the Russian leader said.