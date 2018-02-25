Russia, Qatar open Cross Year of Culture at ceremony in Doha

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. A ceremony to open the Russia-Qatar Cross Year of Culture was held at the Katara Opera House in Doha on Saturday.

"In latest years, ties between our countries actively develop in politics, trade, sports and, naturally, culture," Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky said during the ceremony, broadcast live by the Al Jazeera TV channel.

The minister expressed hope that the Cross Year of Culture will help citizens of Russia and Qatar to "get a better understanding of the two states’ classical and modern culture, folk traditions and tourist routes."

Medinsky invited Qatar to take part in the St. Petersburg International Culture Forum in November.

The official ceremony continued with a the first-ever show in Qatar by Russia’s Igor Moiseyev folk dance company.

On Sunday, experts from the two states are scheduled to hold meetings to discuss culture cooperation and preparations for further events within the Culture Year’s framework.

The initiative to hold the Russia-Qatar Cross Year of Culture was voiced at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in May 2016. The agreement was signed during the St. Petersburg International Culture Forum in November 2017.