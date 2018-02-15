Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea looks forward to welcoming 6 million tourists in 2018

Society & Culture
February 15, 16:53 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

A new airport will be opened and the passenger traffic is expected to increase

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, February 15. /TASS/. Crimea expects around six mln tourists in 2018, regional Tourism Minister Vadim Volchenko said on Thursday.

In 2017, the number of tourists visiting Crimea slid back 3.2% to 5.39 mln (compared to 5.6 mln in 2016), once the Russian government had lifted its ban on charter flights to Turkey. In 2016, a total of 4.6 mln tourists travelled to Crimea.

"We expect around six million (tourists). I hope that the actual number will prove to be even larger, but I think that specific estimates will be possible to make in May," Volchenko said.

According to Chairman of the Crimean Parliament’s Tourism Committee Alexei Chernyak, after the refurbished Simferopol International Airport and the Kerch Straight Bridge are opened, the tourist inflow to Crimea is expected to surge.

Gallery
10 photo

Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers

"This year, a new airport will be opened and the passenger traffic is expected to increase… Once it reaches full operational capacity, the number of tourists will rise… Besides, the [Crimea] Bridge is also planned to be opened to traffic this year… which will lead to an increase in tourist traffic," Chernyak said.

That said, in his view, based on the current transport atmosphere, Crimea is capable of receiving 5 mln to 5.6 mln tourists a year. "Our airport and ferry service just won’t manage a larger number of visitors," the Crimean tourism minister explained.

Volchenko, in turn, added that cutting tour prices could positively affect the peninsula’s tourism industry. "Our hoteliers should review prices that need to be fine-tuned… We must make an announcement that Crimea is slowly reducing high-season prices," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
4
Athletes from Russia not allowed to wear medals in Olympic Sports House
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
US elite use Kremlin List to fight Trump and settle political scores, Russia's PM says
7
Opening air traffic to Egypt’s resort cities impossible now — Russian deputy PM
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама