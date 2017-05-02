Crimea's spectacular coast

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015World May 02, 18:54
Russia's GDP growth may reach 2.7% in 2018 — former finance ministerBusiness & Economy May 02, 18:35
Crimea's spectacular coastSociety & Culture May 02, 18:33
Kremlin confirms Putin plans to meet with Italian PM on May 17Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 18:17
Over 300,000 tickets sold for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport May 02, 17:57
Germany remains Russia's leading partner — PutinBusiness & Economy May 02, 17:40
Putin stresses world 'has no right' to forget tragedies such as the 2014 Odessa massacreWorld May 02, 16:47
Putin calls for unbiased probe into alleged chemical weapons incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 16:24
Erdogan plans to talk Syria operations with PutinWorld May 02, 14:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
The tourist season kicked off in Crimea. According to the Crimean tourism ministry, over 400,000 tourists visited the republic from January to April 2017. In 2016, some 5,600,000 tourists visited Crimea, while in 2015, the number was around 4,600,000. Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov said earlier that in 2017, the tourist inflow was expected to grow reaching 6,000,000. See the Crimea's incredible attractions in this photo gallery