Crimea's spectacular coast

Society & Culture
May 02, 18:33 UTC+3

See the Crimea's incredible attractions in this photo gallery

A view of the Swallow's Nest Castle, built on top of Aurora Cliff at Gaspra, a small spa town between Yalta and Alupka, in the Crimean Peninsula
© Oleg Kuzmin/TASS
Genoese Fortress dominating the town of Sudak in the Crimea
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
A view of an Italian-style patio at the Livadia Palace in Crimea
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS
Yalta-Gorka cable car
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Khan's Palace, a part of the Bakhchisaray Museum Reserve
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Adzhimushkay quarry located in the Kerch's outskirts
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Vorontsov Palace at the foot of the Crimean Mountains near the town of Alupka
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
A girl on the shore of the Karadzhinskaya Bay
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Vacationers on the beach near Sevastopol
© Alexandr Karpushkin/TASS
Tourists on the top of the mount Ai Petri
© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS
The tourist season kicked off in Crimea. According to the Crimean tourism ministry, over 400,000 tourists visited the republic from January to April 2017. In 2016, some 5,600,000 tourists visited Crimea, while in 2015, the number was around 4,600,000. Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov said earlier that in 2017, the tourist inflow was expected to grow reaching 6,000,000. See the Crimea's incredible attractions in this photo gallery

