Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Media watchdog orders to block access to Navalny’s website following tycoon’s lawsuit

Society & Culture
February 15, 15:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The media watchdog expects Google to make a decision as to whether YouTube would or would not delete content mentioned in the court ruling

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor has ordered telecommunications service providers to block access to blogger Alexei Navalny’s webpages containing personal information related to businessman Oleg Deripaska, the watchdog’s press service told TASS.

"Roskomnadzor has ordered telecommunications service providers to limit access to the webpages at navalny.com, mentioned in the ruling issued by the Krasnodar region’s Ust-Labinsky District Court. The information addressed by the court has not been deleted from the website," the press service said.

The media watchdog expects Google to make a decision as to whether YouTube would or would not delete content mentioned in the court ruling. "Roskomnadzor expects Google to make a positive decision," the press service noted.

The lawsuit in question was filed on February 9 against Anastasia Vashukevich and Alexander Kirillov, who had posted private photos of Oleg Deripaska on their social media accounts, as well as audio recordings of his conversations, thus violating his privacy. The lawsuit did not directly concern Navalny, who had used the content available on social media for investigative purposes. The court upheld the plaintiff’s request and ruled that access to Deripaska’s personal information be blocked until the dispute was resolved.

Navalny’s website, the webpage dedicated to his investigation concerning Deripaska and Deputy Prime Minister Serge Prikhodko, as well as the relevant YouTube video, were earlier included in the list of information banned from circulation. Both Deripaska and Prikhodko say that the information the blogger made public is untrue.

The relevant information has already been deleted from Instagram accounts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
4
Athletes from Russia not allowed to wear medals in Olympic Sports House
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
US elite use Kremlin List to fight Trump and settle political scores, Russia's PM says
7
Opening air traffic to Egypt’s resort cities impossible now — Russian deputy PM
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама