Russian child cancer survivals rates higher than 80%, Health Ministry reveals

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. More than 3,500 children in Russia are annually diagnosed with cancer, Yelena Baibarina, the head of the Health Ministry’s Child Health and Maternity Care Department, announced at a TASS press conference on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, around 3,500 children are diagnosed with oncological diseases every year," Baibarina said. "However, the survival rate for cancer-stricken children has exceeded 80%, which is a very good result," the senior health official noted.

Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said earlier that strengthening the detection and treatment of oncological diseases would be Russia’s top healthcare priority for 2018. According to her, cancer patients will be provided with broader opportunities to receive ambulatory and palliative care.