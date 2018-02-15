Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian child cancer survivals rates higher than 80%, Health Ministry reveals

Society & Culture
February 15, 12:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Around 3,500 children are diagnosed with oncological diseases every year

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. More than 3,500 children in Russia are annually diagnosed with cancer, Yelena Baibarina, the head of the Health Ministry’s Child Health and Maternity Care Department, announced at a TASS press conference on Thursday.

Read also

Russian-EU team of scientists to test new cancer treatment method

"Unfortunately, around 3,500 children are diagnosed with oncological diseases every year," Baibarina said. "However, the survival rate for cancer-stricken children has exceeded 80%, which is a very good result," the senior health official noted.

Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said earlier that strengthening the detection and treatment of oncological diseases would be Russia’s top healthcare priority for 2018. According to her, cancer patients will be provided with broader opportunities to receive ambulatory and palliative care.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
4
Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
7
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама