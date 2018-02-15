Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trouble on ice: Oil spill detected on frozen Siberian river, clean-up operation underway

Society & Culture
February 15, 11:06 UTC+3 IRKUTSK

Russia’s environmental watchdog together with prosecutors initiated a probe into an oil spill identified on the ice of the Angara River

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Emergency Situations Ministry/TASS

IRKUTSK, February 15. /TASS/. Russia’s environmental watchdog together with prosecutors initiated a probe into an oil spill identified on the ice of the Angara River in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, a watchdog source told TASS on Thursday.

"Around 250 square meters of ice have been polluted, an expert group is working at the site together with prosecutors and emergency workers," the source said, adding that "samples have been collected and the results are due to come out on Monday."

According to the watchdog, Irkutsknefteprodukt, a subsidiary of the Rosneft oil company, is involved in the oil spill clean-up, since one of its facilities is located near the scene.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Chinese New Year: Colorful festivities for Year of the Dog kick off
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
4
Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
7
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама