Trouble on ice: Oil spill detected on frozen Siberian river, clean-up operation underway

IRKUTSK, February 15. /TASS/. Russia’s environmental watchdog together with prosecutors initiated a probe into an oil spill identified on the ice of the Angara River in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, a watchdog source told TASS on Thursday.

"Around 250 square meters of ice have been polluted, an expert group is working at the site together with prosecutors and emergency workers," the source said, adding that "samples have been collected and the results are due to come out on Monday."

According to the watchdog, Irkutsknefteprodukt, a subsidiary of the Rosneft oil company, is involved in the oil spill clean-up, since one of its facilities is located near the scene.