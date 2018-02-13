Culture minister alarmed at US erotic drama ‘stealing the show’ in Russian cinemas

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky on Tuesday raised concern over the domination of Fifty Shades Freed, an erotic romantic drama starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, in the country’s movie theaters.

"I don’t know what social problems this undoubtedly cinematographic masterpiece is solving but it has stolen 70% of shows in our movie theaters," Medinsky said urging Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets, who is in charge of social issues, and the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service to focus on this matter.

The culture minister complained that the ascendency of Fifty Shades Freed, which premiered nationwide on February 8, led to the failure of a number of Russian movies released at the same time.

He recalled that in December Star Wars: The Last Jedi had a 60% share of Russian film showings.