Russia shelled out $15.5 mln to citizens based on ECHR rulings in 2017 — Justice Ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. In 2017, the Russian government paid out 900 mln rubles ($15.5 mln) to citizens in compliance with the decisions made by the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR), the Justice Ministry said in a 2017 summary report.

As noted in the report, during the course of carrying out the decisions made by the ECHR in 2017; its effective rulings, as well as information summarizing the practices of the ECHR and the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, were sent to various state agencies.

"Measures were taken to correct violations detected by the ECHR… including steps to resolve issues that the ECHR had designated as recurrent and systemic, and to create an effective national means of legal protection. More than 900 mln rubles were paid to claimants as compensation," the report reads.

The Justice Ministry highlighted that a decreasing trend in the number of appeals against Russia filed with the ECHR, was seen in 2017. In particular, there were 7,820 appeals in 2016 but the number declined to 7,740 in 2017.

At the same time, the number of appeals communicated to the ECHR rose from 1,700 in 2016 to around 2,000 in 2017. Similarly, the number of issued rulings grew to 305 from 228 in 2016.

In 2016, Russia shelled out 500 mln rubles ($8.6 mln) in compliance with the ECHR rulings.