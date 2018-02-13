Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Investigators open criminal case over Russian kid’s abduction in Vienna

Society & Culture
February 13, 11:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A three-year-old girl was kidnapped from a hotel in December 2017

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the abduction of a three-year-old Russian girl in Vienna.

Read also

Russian investigators return kidnapped girl to her Brazilian mother

The kid was kidnapped by unidentified individuals from a hotel in Austria’s capital in December 2017. "The Investigative Committee is carrying out investigative activities aimed at establishing the circumstances of the child’s kidnapping and her whereabouts," the Investigative Committee said in a statement posted in the Telegram channel.

According to Yuliya Ivanova, a spokesperson for the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Department in Moscow, the criminal case was opened under Part 2 of Section 126 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Abduction of a minor by a group of individuals by prior conspiracy") after a pre-investigation probe based on media reports. "According to investigators, the unidentified individuals conspired no later than December 28, 2017, and kidnapped the young Russian citizen from the room in a hotel located in the city of Vienna," Ivanova said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Experts decode possible cause behind An-148 jet crash
2
Dutch diplomat’s Putin meeting tale is 'Netherlands' internal affair' — Russian embassy
3
Culture minister alarmed at US erotic drama ‘stealing the show’ in Russian cinemas
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Ex-Georgian leader calls on German chancellor and EU to help him oppose Kiev’s authorities
6
Yakutian Laika’s clone: Reviving Siberian ancient traditions and breeds
7
Press review: Who’s coming to Russia’s 2018 vote and German gurus say China seeks EU rift
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама