Investigators open criminal case over Russian kid’s abduction in Vienna

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the abduction of a three-year-old Russian girl in Vienna.

The kid was kidnapped by unidentified individuals from a hotel in Austria’s capital in December 2017. "The Investigative Committee is carrying out investigative activities aimed at establishing the circumstances of the child’s kidnapping and her whereabouts," the Investigative Committee said in a statement posted in the Telegram channel.

According to Yuliya Ivanova, a spokesperson for the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Department in Moscow, the criminal case was opened under Part 2 of Section 126 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Abduction of a minor by a group of individuals by prior conspiracy") after a pre-investigation probe based on media reports. "According to investigators, the unidentified individuals conspired no later than December 28, 2017, and kidnapped the young Russian citizen from the room in a hotel located in the city of Vienna," Ivanova said.