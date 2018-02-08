Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Air Force pilot killed in Syria placed to final rest in southern Russian city

Society & Culture
February 08, 19:45 UTC+3 VORONEZH

More than 30,000 people came to the final farewell ceremony

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Savitsky/ Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

VORONEZH, February 8. /TASS/. Major Roman Filipov, the pilot of the Russian Air Force who died on February 3 after his jet had been downed from a shoulder-carried missile launcher in in the Idlib de-escalation zone, has been placed to final rest in the city of Voronezh, some 600 km to the south of Moscow.

More than 30,000 people came to the final farewell ceremony at the Officers’ Club in the Northern garrison town and 2,000 people proceeded to the Kominternovsky cemetery to attend his entombment.

Maj. Filipov’s relatives, military people, schoolmates, clergymen, and members of Yunarmia young people’s association were among the attending members of the public.

Read also
Flowers in memory of Sukhoi Su-25 jet aircraft pilot Roman Filipov

Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media

Acting Governor of the Voronezh region, addressed the solemn ceremony saying among other things that the city’s general school No. 85 where Roman Filipov had studied would be named after the pilot.

General Sergei Surovikin, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Force said the late Maj. Filipov had fought selflessly with international terrorism, defended peaceful civilians, and protected his homeland, his nation and his family from terrorists.

"Your feat will remain forever in the history of Russian Air Force, Roman," he said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Maxim Poltorak, Maj. Filipov’s fellow-officer called him a real air ace and a model for the comrades-in-arms to follow. "We were always happy to see his successes and we’ll keep the memory of our friend deep in our hearts."

Metropolitan Sergius of Voronezh and Liski said Roman’s exploit gave a clear answer to the questions about the purpose and meaning of life and loyalty to one’s homeland.

"He was fully committed to his duty in the faraway Syria and he sacrificed his life for the sake of his fatherland," His Beatitude Sergius said. He conveyed condolences from Patriarch Kirill I to Maj. Filipov’s family.

Lyudmila Lazareva, Roman’s form monitor at school, said had been responsive and honest as a schoolboy. "He was brought up with an ability to take the right decisions at the right moments," she said.

Read also

Turkey’s president expresses condolences over death of Russian pilot in Syria

Putin awards Hero of Russia title to Russian pilot killed in Syria

Feat of jet pilot killed in Syria will go down in Russian army's history, says top brass

Kremlin conveys condolences over Russian pilot’s death in Syria

Russia’s Su-25 fighter jet shot down by militants in Syria

Roman Filipov was placed to rest on the Alley of Heroes of the Kominternovsky cemetery.

On February 3, Maj. Filipov’s Sukhoi-25 fighter jet was downed from a shoulder-carried antiaircraft missile launcher over the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria. He managed to catapult but on the ground he found himself entangled in an unequal battle with terrorists, who encircled him.

Unable to break out of the encirclement, Maj. Filipov blew himself up with a hand grenade.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
15
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
4
US joins Post-Soviet security bloc’s anti-drug operation
5
Russia to start upgrading Su-30SM fighter aircraft in 2018
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама