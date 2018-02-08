Russian Interior Ministry gives judges a get out of jail free card for drunk driving

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has introduced amendments to the guidelines of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate (road patrol service) prohibiting traffic police from suspending judges’ licenses for drunk driving. The corresponding document was published on the official web portal for legal information.

One of the items in the administrative rules and procedures says that some officials are liable for having their driving privileges revoked in the event of violating the law (being under the influence of alcohol) and have to undergo a medical examination. "The word ‘judges’ is to be removed from item 301," the document says.

Now, police have to draw up a DUI report describing the incident in full that is to be submitted to higher-ranking police officials.

That said judges are classified as so-called "special crime committers," for whom cases are launched under a specific order.

Another new change is that traffic cops may now use not just blue, but black and violet ballpoint pens as well. In addition to that, police officers now cannot pursue an administrative arrest in court against drivers who refused to yield their cars to police upon demand in the event of emergency.