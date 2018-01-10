Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian traffic police bust over 11,500 drunk drivers during holiday season

Society & Culture
January 10, 16:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 3,200 traffic accidents occurred across Russia during the holiday season, leaving 509 people dead and around 4,500 injured

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s State Road Traffic Safety Authority caught more than 11,500 drunk drivers during the recent holiday season, a source in the traffic police told TASS.

Read also

Intoxicated Murmansk resident joyrides APC, ramming vehicle into shop window

"During the recent holidays, driving under the influence was quite a high-priority issue. Although before the holiday season started, the State Road Traffic Safety Authority warned all road users that a crackdown on drunk drivers would be in effect, traffic police officers recorded more than 11,500 cases of drunk driving, while nearly 6,000 drivers refused to undergo medical examinations aimed at determining whether they were intoxicated," the source said.

According to him, more than 3,200 traffic accidents occurred across Russia during the holiday season, leaving 509 people dead and around 4,500 injured.

"Every 12th accident involved drivers who were either intoxicated or suspected to be so but refused to undergo a medical examination. As many as 275 such traffic accidents killed 27 people and left another 390 injured," the traffic police source pointed out.

The source stressed that in 2018, the State Traffic Police would continue to combat drunk driving. "Preventive activities aimed at detecting intoxicated drivers will be carried out regularly in all the country’s regions. Total inspections of drivers will continue in order to ferret out drunk ones, particularly on weekends and holidays, in large cities and regional centers," the source in the State Road Traffic Safety Authority concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Harbin’s ice sculpture festival carves out winter wonderland
10
Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама